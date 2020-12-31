News

Deadlier COVID-19 strikes

December 31, 2020
NANCY SIAME, Lusaka
ZAMBIA has confirmed the presence of a deadlier and fast-spreading strain of coronavirus with over 2,600 cases including 28 deaths recorded in December alone, compared to the 1,000 cases confirmed in October.
In the 24 hours preceding yesterday, the country recorded 285 new cases of the pandemic with one death. There are 40 patients on oxygen, of whom seven are in a critical condition.
Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says a second wave of coronavirus has now been established with a new strain identified as 501Y.V2.
Dr Chilufya said during the weekly COVID-19 update yesterday that unlike the old virus, which was prominent in the elderly and people with underlying conditions, the new variant of the virus is common among youths and pregnant women.
