‘Dead’ woman back home

CHISHALA MUSONDA, MONICA KAYOMBO

Ndola

A‘DEAD WOMAN’ of Ndola has left residents in shock and awe after resurfacing at her home in Masala Township on Sunday.

It was a busy day in Ndola yesterday as the remains of Winnie Lufunja, now 19, who is believed to have died on November 12, 2016, were exhumed to ascertain whether she was indeed the one.

Bones and hair were confirmed as human remains after exhuming the burial site of Winnie at Mitengo cemetery at around 17:50 hours.

Winnie, who was buried three days after her demise, re-appeared at her home at the weekend.

The startling news captured the interest of people in the neighbourhood and