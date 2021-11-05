‘Dead’ MP says he’s enjoying good health

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) Member of Parliament Levy Mkandawire is the latest person to read about his own death. In February this year, veteran singer Maureen Lilanda, despite her life not being under any threat whatsoever, was reported to have died on various social media platforms. On Wednesday evening, it was Mr Mkandawire’s turn with various social media platforms reporting that the Kabwata lawmaker had passed on, much to the surprise of the MP, who is in fact enjoying good health. Mr Mkandawire, who was elected Kabwata Member of Parliament during the August 12 general election to replace Given Lubinda, who had held the seat since 2001, does not understand where the rumours of his death could be originating from. In an interview yesterday, he expressed shock at the reports of his death. “I am also just trying to verify,” he said. “The issue at hand is that this is social media and it is a question of who started the rumour. There are CLICK TO READ MORE