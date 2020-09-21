Dead man arrested over pension

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, NANCY SIAME

Kitwe

THE desire to enjoy his retirement benefits early has forced a 41-year-old man of Kitwe to fake his death to access the package at the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA).

Kennedy Mulenga, of Ipusukilo Township, could not wait to clock 50 to access his pension and so he allegedly forged his death and burial certificates.

Mr Mulenga, who worked for First Quantum Minerals in North-Western Province for five years before being retrenched, is believed to have mobilised his relatives to present the two documents before court to acquire an order of appointment.

When all was set, his relatives went to the Kitwe Local Court and