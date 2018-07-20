De-risk your economies, Africans told

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) has urged African countries to focus on de-risking their economies to drive the growth of future investments.ATI’s chief executive officer George Otieno said during the just ended African Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank) annual meetings in Abuja, Nigeria, that Africa needs to put in place measures that will address actual and perceived risks.

ATI was created to provide the insurance capacity to underpin private investment flows and foreign direct investment into the continent and to increase traders' access to credit facilities.