DC’s security repel youth

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

ATTEMPTS to lock Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu’s office by Patriotic Front (PF) youths yesterday backfired after they were outnumbered by his mascular security personnel equipped with all sorts of weapons.

The youths, who stormed Mr Mpundu's office in the early hours of yesterday, failed to execute their mission after they found the security officers at the District Commissioner's office ready to put up a fight