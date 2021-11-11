DCs finally fired

STEVEN MVULA, DIANA CHIPEPO

Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect terminated the contracts for all the district commissioners in the country.

The President has since appointed new district commissioners in their positions.

Presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said the names of all new appointees will be communicated by Cabinet Office through the office of provincial permanent secretaries.

Zambia has 116 districts.

“President Hichilema has since thanked the outgoing district commissioners for their services to the nation and wishes them well in their future endeavours,” Mr Bwalya said.

