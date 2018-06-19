DC urges farmers to diversify

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Manyinga

MANYINGA District Commissioner Queen Manela has urged farmers to embrace the agriculture diversification programme Government is promoting by growing a variety of crops other than maize.

Ms Manela said agricultural diversification is key to achieving social and economic development of any given country.

The district commissioner said this during the district agriculture and commercial show held at Manyinga Youth Resource Centre grounds held under the theme ‘Sustainable Economic Empowerment’.

She, however, was impressed that farmers in the district have taken a lead in the crop diversification programme by growing other crops such as cassava, sorghum and soya beans.

"This year's theme is timely. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is supporting the diversified system of farming which will ultimately bring sustainable economic development in the