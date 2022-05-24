DC seeks medical fee for foreigners

LUCY LUMBE, Mansa

WHILE Zambia enjoys cordial relations with its neighbouring countries leading to an influx of immigrants, Milenge District Commissioner Allan Mutale is seeking introduction of a fee for foreigners to access health services in the area. And Mr Mutale said the district needs about K150 million to improve the poor road network which has negatively impacted on economic activities. Mr Mutale says with an increase in inter-marriages between Zambians and Congolese, coupled with porous entry points, many foreigners are accessing free health services. He said this has led to rapid shortages of medicines in health facilities in the district. Mr Mutale said in an interview that constant shortages of medicines deprive locals of access to the needed treatment. “People in communities don’t complain [about the predicament], it is on the side of us people in the government because we are given [drugs] depending on the population that we have in the particular area or catchment of the health facility. “If measures can be instituted or maybe a fee can be introduced to CLICK TO READ MORE