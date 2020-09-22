DBZ, ZDA speak local firms growth

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

DEVELOPMENT Bank of Zambia (DBZ) and Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will support growth of local enterprises and facilitate access to tailor-made finance.

The MoU will among other things enhance provision of affordable credit facilities and business development services to small and medium enterprises, including start-ups and innovators.

DBZ managing director Samuel Bwalya said the mandate of the two institutions builds around a common vision of fostering socio-economic development of the country.

Dr Bwalya said DBZ is committed to supporting measures aimed at expanding export-oriented value chains and strengthening backward and forward linkages between enterprises and help them move up the ladder on the global value chains.

"We have agreed with ZDA that this is achievable and we will begin to walk along this path by jointly supporting growth-oriented micro, small and