DBZ targets rural farmers

DEVELOPMENT Bank of Zambia (DBZ), with support from the Rural Finance Expansion Programme (RUFEP), is set to develop an agriculture financial instrument to increase lending to the agriculture sector.

RUFEP, which aims to increase access and use of sustainable financial services by the country’s poor in rural areas, is a follow-up on the Rural Finance Programme (RFP) that completed its implementation in 2013 and is funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Zambian government.

DBZ managing director Samuel Bwalya said in a notice that they are currently seeking firms to undertake consulting services, design, develop and pilot a wholesale agriculture value chain finance product in three agriculture value chains to be prioritised.

"DBZ, with support from RUFEP, an initiative of Government, mainly funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), undertook a baseline study to explore the potential for a new rural and agriculture finance model in order to