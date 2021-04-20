DAZ trains 150 South dairy farmers

NKOLE MULAMBIA

Lusaka

DAIRY Association of Zambia (DAZ), in partnership with Zambia Agribusiness Trade Project (ZATP), has trained over 150 farmers in silage making to increase milk production in

Southern Province.Silage, which is grass or other green fodder compacted and stored in air-tight conditions,typically in a silo, without first being dried and used as animal

feed in winter, is expected to increase.According to the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) Friday brief, with silage consumption, productivity of

dairy animals is expected to increase from two litres to five litres per animal during the coming lean period.Under the Dairy Cooperative Project, DAZ and ZATP have

partnered to support dairy farmers with inputs to increase milk production in the dry season.“DAZ supported at least 30 demonstration plots, each

ranging from 0.2 to one hectare,for pasture production whereas ZATP supported at least 300 farmers with dairy animals,” the brief states.So far, seven milk CLICK TO READ MORE