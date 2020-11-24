DAZ takes biodigesters closer to farmers

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ABOUT 2,000 farmers are expected to benefit from the three-year bio-energy project being implemented by the Dairy Association of Zambia (DAZ) to mitigate the effect of climate change and promote the use of renewable energy.

DAZ has partnered with Ecogas Zambia to implement the project and has set up 10 demonstration sites where it has installed biodigesters in Lusaka, Central and Southern provinces.

DAZ business development officer Audrey Chibuula said so far K200,000 has been spent on buying biodigesters.

“The bio-gas energy project started this year with the objective to sensitise farmers on ways to mitigate the effects of climate change. Most of our dairy farmers’ cow dung is just lying around and it is not healthy.

"With the implementation of the project, farmers can use the cow dung to produce gas for cooking and