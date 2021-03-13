Days numbered for cyber criminals

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

DAYS are numbered for abusers of social media platforms because President Edgar Lungu will sign the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill as soon as it reaches his office.

The Bill was passed by Parliament on Tuesday and the President told journalists yesterday that the nation will be informed once he assents to the Bill to make it law.

“Immediately I get it, I will sign it. There will be no ceremonies, I will just sign and you will be told that the President has signed.

"So don't worry, you can mess around with the cyber space for now, but the time is