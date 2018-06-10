Day in the life of a UNIP vigilante

LIFE: WHAT A JOURNEY with CHARLES CHISALA

IT WAS a typical day in the life of a member of the then feared Youth League of the United National Independence Party (UNIP).

Call him a ‘UNIP vigilante’ or ‘By air’ as members of the powerful league were known then.

It was a Monday in April in 1985 or 1986 – I am not sure – in Kitwe in the Copperbelt Province.

The then all-powerful ruling party’s popularity was at its lowest because of a collapsing economy and low quality of life.

Public dissent was at its highest.

Unending shortages of almost all essential household commodities had resulted in long queues at state-owned wholesale and retail department stores such as ZCBC, NIEC Stores, National Milling Company Limited, Superloaf Baking Company, Cold Storage Board of Zambia, Zambia Pork Products and Dairy Produce Board.

Besides its core role of mass political mobilisation the UNIP Youth League had been turned into the defacto civilian unit of the Zambia Police Force (ZP).

A vestige of the repressive colonial Northern Rhodesia Police then, the force was stretched to the limit as a result of widespread public discontent.

It therefore heavily relied on the UNIP vigilantes to supplement its efforts in maintaining law and order.

To be honest the youths were a militia in every sense of the word.

The police had unofficially extended or ceded some of their powers to the feared vigilantes.

I was lured to join the UNIP Youth League by a friend, Soyali Matipa, whose father, a miner at ZCCM Nkana Division, was the councillor for Mindolo Ward.

The ward office was a modified former cibuku opaque beer off-sale (buy-from-outside) building painted in UNIP’s green near Mindolo Catholic Parish.

Our chairman was a Mr Lungu, whom we called Savimbi. Soyali was the area commander and I was his deputy while Alex Makasa was in charge of dscipline deputised by Soyali’s younger brother, whose name I can no longer remember.

This particular day we gathered at the ward office around 07:00 hours and headed to a secret rendezvous, a safe house in Parklands.

We used to meet the district intelligence officer (DIO) under the Special Branch of the then dreaded Office of the President (OP) at the big, well-maintained house hidden by a high concrete fence.

It also served as a transient centre for captured subversive elements, enemies of the State or unpatriotic citizens.

Once we captured such people in well-planned and executed raids we took them to the house, where the DIO would interrogate them before deciding where to take them.

The operations later increased in frequency at the height of the fight for multi-party democracy spearheaded by the Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD).

The house also served as a secret indoctrination school where vigilantes used to receive political lessons on patriotism, national security and rudimentary skills in intelligence gathering.

The DIO found us waiting for him. We were gorging ourselves on soft drinks and munching biscuits served by the caretaker.

After the usual one hour of brainwashing on humanism and socialism we were driven to Mindolo Police Station where we attended the weekly lecture delivered by the station inspector in basic crime prevention and management.

After the lecture the station inspector and the youth chairman started deploying us to various state-owned stores to help police control disorderly queues for essential commodities.

People used to queue as early as 05:00 hours without knowing what goods had come – cooking oil, mealie meal, sugar, bath soap, household salt, detergent powder or paste.

If you found a queue you just joined even if you did not have money.

I was put in charge of the NIEC Store at Lubambe Centre in Parklands and the one in the city centre on Matuka Avenue, where Shoprite is today, with 20 youths under my command.

After collecting arm-long pieces of hardened rubber hosepipe and long batons we headed to our operational posts.

At Lubambe Centre we found two police officers waiting for us. After a short discussion I stationed 10 youths there and led the other 10 to Matuka Avenue, where we also found two officers.

I instructed one of the youths to be in charge and returned to Parklands.

Already, the queue at Lubambe Centre was so long it went up to the road to Riverside.

There were chaotic scenes as impatient customers jostled for vantage positions pushing, pulling and elbowing one another amid incessant quarrels and near punch-ups.

But we managed to create order.

No one dared defy us unless they wanted to be whipped, lifted ‘by air’ and handed over to the police for further action.

The store staff were still putting things in order before they could start selling whatever was in stock.

Somewhere in front a nurse was trying to negotiate to be allowed to squeeze in, but there were fierce protests.

I went there with three vigilantes and ordered them to allow her in or risk being thrown out of the queue, and the protests ended.

Nurses and police were among the ‘essential workers’ who were allowed to be in front.

Finally, the store opened and the staff announced that they had cooking oil from ROP (1975) Limited and sugar.

The jostling and quarrels intensified, but my boys were equal to the task, once in a while threatening to whip someone or violently pulling a disobedient customer out of the queue.

Resistance would spell misery.

I received orders from the two policemen, which I passed on to my youths for execution.

The orders were implemented with frightening efficiency, especially if they involved ‘arresting’ someone.

As a privilege and reward for our voluntary work each vigilante was given a 2.5 litre container of cooking oil and a 2kg packet of Whitespoon sugar.

By the time we were going back to our homes, after surrendering our ‘weapons’ back at the ward office in Mindolo we were all satisfied that it had been a successful day.

