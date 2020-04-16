David Mwambazi: Brain behind Acu-Serve Brokers

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

OFTEN, society perceives children who venture into business while going to school as not being serious with their lives.

This is the case of David Mwambazi, whose business prowess started over 20 years ago when he was still in school.

Mr Mwambazi is known among his peers as a risk-taker whose journey to success has been gained with willpower.

“I would sometimes miss class because I needed to beat deadlines for my supplies that included food stuffs to restaurants. However, many of my peers then would regard this as being playful on my part.

“But I would still ensure that I caught up with all my schoolwork because I believed that entrepreneurship was as important as education,’’ he added.

In 2014, Mr Mwambazi formed a company called Acu-Serve Corporate Brokers Limited (ACB) as an investment vehicle.

He explained that ACB was incorporated in Zambia with the sole purpose of introducing corporations of all sizes to financial institutions that would offer documentary credit and provision of various financial instruments through the swift system of banks and non-banking financial institutions.

Mr Mwambazi took up entrepreneurship as a career, attained his education and experience through local conventional schools and various international workshops organised by global leaders of trade and corporate finance.

He recalls how extensive personal study and specialised training in trade and