Daughter narrates how dad poisoned siblings

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE 10-year-old girl who was among the three children given poison by their father but survived says she was told the substance she was made to take was a cure for coronavirus.

Her other two siblings aged four and eight also consumed the pesticide and died.

On Sunday, Biggy Sibungo, of Chunga Township in Lusaka died after drinking the pesticide which he also gave to his three children following his wife Felistus Chilumba’s threats to divorce him.

The juvenile said in an interview yesterday at her mother’s place in Chunga that the father got her and her two siblings from the grandfather’s home and promised to buy them food from Hungry Lion.

“He [Sibungo] chased our friend and told her that we would find her. He took us to the shop and bought us yoghurt.

"After that, he took us to his place, locked the door and removed two bottles of