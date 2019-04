MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

GOVERNMEMT will deal firmly with Copperbelt University (CBU) and University of Zambia (UNZA) students who vandalise property whenever they are aggrieved, President Edgar Lungu has warned.

The President has also warned that he will dismiss anyone who will be caught conniving with procurement officers in inflating the cost of government projects.