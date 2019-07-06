Danny searches for title

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

IT SEEMS he is toying with the idea of 40.20.10.

Danny Kaya is celebrating his 40th birthday and 20 years in music this year. And to mark the occasion, he wants to release an album, which will be is 10th career.

Now, the man, who is referred to as the legend by his most ardent fans, seems not too sure of what to call his landmark album.

He has been all over social media asking fans what the title of his new album should be, but they all seem to be pointing towards 40.20.10.