Danny reminded it’s now 2020

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

THE originator has not yet been established, but fans have been sharing a Facebook post which asks those who talk with Danny to let him know that the year now is 2020.

It all stems from his 2005 social commentary hit song Kaya, on which he wondered whether some people (including himself) would be able to reach 2010 and be able to watch the FIFA World Cup, which was to be hosted on the African soil in South Africa for the first time.

Tongue-in-cheek, the post reads: "Those who speak to Danny Kaya, tell him despite doubting us, we reached 2010 and now we are in 2020."