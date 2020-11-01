Danny brings Mask Up tour home

THELMA BWALYA

Lusaka

DANNY Kaya, who kept the public entertained through his quarantine shows during the country’s mini-lockdown, is scheduled to hold his second Danny Kaya Music Festival this Friday at Mika Convention Centre.

If the response recorded at the Kopala Experience show which was headlined by Chanda na Kay at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka is

anything to go by, then music fans have truly missed performances.

But this is not the first show Danny is having since some social sectors of the country were opened. Danny has been on a tour he has been calling the Danny Kaya Mask Up tour and this Friday’s music festival is meant to be

the grand finale.

The Danny Kaya Music Fest is an annual event aimed at celebrating old music as well as enhancing the 'Buy Zambian' campaign.