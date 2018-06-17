Daniel pens ‘If Only You Abide’

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

BUDDING writer Daniel Lumpa is set to publish his first book titled If Only you Abide, an inspiration piece for the discouraged and the heart broken.The 25-year-old Lumpa, a third- year mass communication student at University of Zambia (UNZA) told the Weekend Mail the book also talks about faith and the relationship between Jesus and the church.

“The Christian book mainly talks about faith and benefits of Christ living in us,” he says. “It also talks about the benefits of us taking advantage of that relationship [with Jesus].”

The book, which is scheduled to be published in August, also stresses the importance of abiding in Christ.

“It is a guide to true Christianity; a Christianity that is a product of the life of God in the life of a believer,” Lumpa, the former pupil at St Clement’s and now deputy director at Jesus Encounter Movement.

The book is also inspired by scripture.

“In John 15, Christ invites us to abide in him. It is that abiding which yields the glories of the resurrected Christian and the authority that comes with it,” Lumpa, who is also a member of the Christ Embassy Church, says.

On faith, the book challenges believers to wake up to their authority in Christ, stand up on their rights in Christ and to walk in victory.

“It’s also a call to those that are l on their bed sides and those that have long been afflicted of the devil to use their faith and emerge victorious in their conditions,” Lumpa says.

“It’s a book for believers, the discouraged, heartbroken and for the newly born again and for the old timers. It’s a book for all.

“I was motivated to [write the book] by my man of God pastor Chris Oyakhilome who, through his books and videos, has tremendously transformed my life.”