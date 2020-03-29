Daniel Mbazima: From drug addict to activist

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

THE problem of drug abuse has over the years led young people and adults alike to death.

Some young men have ended up with mental challenges and ruined their lives forever.

But for Daniel Mbazima, who is now an activist, changing from being a drug addict to being a useful person in society was a blessing.

The turning point for Daniel was when he heard his mother praying to God to cure him of drug addiction or she would take her life.

Daniel says his mother’s prayer touched him and realised that his drug addiction greatly affected her.

He says she had lost a lot of weight because she failed to understand how he got into abusing alcohol.

Before this, Daniel says his family tried to take him to Chinama Hills Hospital for rehabilitation for about eight times but nothing changed.

"I knew that I was addicted but it was difficult to change. Her prayer made me realise that my drug addiction was affecting a lot of