Dangote sees low sales

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

FOLLOWING a slow-down in Government's infrastructure development, Dangote Cement Zambia says it has witnessed a low uptake of the commodity on the market. The company, however, has launched a national campaign to boost its sales in order to sustain its investment in the country. The "Paka Paka" promotion, which is meant to run for three months, will see consumers who buy more than 10 bags of cement winning K1,000 every two weeks. There are other prizes under the promotion. Dangote Cement Zambia chief executive officer Virpul Argwal said the company has witnessed a slow uptake of cement since the change of government. "We have seen the slow uptake of cement after change of government last year and we are hoping the new government will start building infrastructure through the Constituency Development Fund," he said. Mr Argwal said the recent change of government has seen the shift in infrastructure spending in Zambia. Despite this, he said the company will continue investing in the local economy while coming up with new