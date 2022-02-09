Dangote engages CBU graduates

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Masaiti

SOME Copperbelt University (CBU) graduates in various engineering fields have been drafted into the Dangote Cement Zambia Limited operations to work as graduate engineering trainees (GET) for an initial two-year contract. The 15 students were picked from 200 candidates who had applied for the programme after graduating from the country’s second largest public university last year. The engineering fields include chemical, mechanical, electrical and mining. This came to light during the induction ceremony of the graduate engineers here yesterday. Dangote Cement Zambia chief executive officer Vipul Agrawal said the objective of the GET programme is to train young Zambian engineers to operate the state-of-the-art cement and power plants. Mr Agrawal said the cement manufacturing company wants to develop the graduates into industry leaders. “The GETS will go through a structured but intense hands-on training to consolidate their CLICK TO READ MORE