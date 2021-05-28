Dambwa: Home of political, cultural events

CHALI MULENGA

Livingstone

DAMBWA Central is one of the oldest townships in Livingstone, the tourist capital of Zambia. The role of this small township towards good governance cannot be overlooked as each president who has ruled this country has been here to hold a public meeting in its villa grounds.

Located near the heavy industrial area of the city, the township is considered among those well planned and is home to over 6,329 people.

Anyone driving through the Sesheke-Livingstone road, which is commonly known as Nakatindi, will have a smooth drive along the historical road and gain a better understanding of the township. Nakatindi is a name derived from the late Princess Nakatindi Wina, one of the great political leaders of the country and a member of the royal family of Barotseland. It is a road of historical significance as in the olden days, the roadside used to accommodate the Litunga, King of the Lozi of Barotseland. A senior citizen, Allan Shawa, 82, came to Livingstone in 1942 with his father, who was looking for employment in the coal mines of Hwange, Zimbabwe. After living in Hwange for six months, they returned to Livingstone.

Mr Shawa said Dambwa Central Township was just bush in 1942 when he came to Livingstone. “The initial houses in Dambwa Central Township were constructed in the early 1960s to 1962. After the houses were completed, this attracted some people who were staying in Maramba Township to shift to [this place],” he said. Mr Shawa said the area between the crematorium and the SDA church is believed to have a shrine for the Litunga that was used before independence. He said this was one of his resting points when he arrived in Livingstone. “The place between the crematorium and SDA church right adjacent to Dambwa Central Township is a place which used to be known as ‘mafulo a mulena’. This is a place where the Litunga, then Mbikusita Lewanika, used to rest or camp whenever he was visiting the Livingstone area in those days,” Mr Shawa said. Mafulo a mulena simply means the grazing land reserved for the chief or king. Mafulo refers to an area where CLICK TO READ MORE