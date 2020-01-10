Dalisoul pushes files

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

OFFICIALLY, it is called Papa’s Butchery and Bottle Store. But it is more than that – it is a place for entertainment.

From afar, you can dismiss it. But there is a reason why it is perhaps the only place at Embassy Mall on Kafue Road that is able to attract such huge crowds. While the majority of its patrons come from nearby Chawama, there are a lot more others who come from Makeni, Woodlands, Chilanga and Kafue.

The main attraction is that you are able to have your drink and braai at the same time.