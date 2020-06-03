Daka’s trail

LONDON – Patson Daka has just spent half an hour recounting the journey that led from school playing fields in Zambia to the spearhead of Red Bull Salzburg’s attack, so it seems cheap to follow up with the kind of question that speaks of football’s maddening impatience levels.

But he is about to resume a season whose success can be measured by a strike rate of a goal every 74 minutes in Austria’s Bundesliga, so here goes: would it be fair to say he is the next Erling Braut Haaland?

There is laughter at one end of the line and some relief at the other. “I’m not the next anything,” Daka says. “There’ll only be one Haaland and there’ll only be one Patson. I just want to become the best vision of myself.”

The image is already a compelling one. Daka may have played second fiddle to Haaland before the Norwegian joined Borussia Dortmund in December but, certainly on a local level, not by much. When Salzburg resume their title chase against Rapid Vienna today, he will be seeking his 18th goal of the domestic league campaign and