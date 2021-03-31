Daka’s goals provide only cheer

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, MATHEWS KABAMBA

Lusaka, Kitwe

ZAMBIA decided to save the best for last, but unfortunately at that point, no one really needed the three points from their 2-0 win over neighbours Zimbabwe at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Monday night.

You can argue that there was some pride to protect. Maybe. But the country’s ego has long been hurt on the continent, helped in large measure by successive failures to make it to the expanded Africa Cup of Nations.

Its latest failure, sealed with a 3-all draw against African champions Algeria on Thursday at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, has meant Chipolopolo fans scrambling to find teams to support at the tournament in Cameroon next year. The choice for many is to play the good neighbour by supporting Zimbabwe and Malawi – their former partners in the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland – at the tournament. There is also Comoros and CLICK TO READ MORE