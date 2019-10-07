Daka wants club form at national team

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe and STEPHEN PHIRI, Lusaka

STRIKER Patson Daka is eager to replicate his club form at the national team after scoring his fir s t career hat-trick as his Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg thrashed Altach 6-0 in a league match on Saturday.

Three days after putting in a decent shift against English side Liverpool in a UEFA Champions League Group E encounter which Salzburg lost 4-3, Daka was in an uncompromising mood shaking the net three times taking his tally to nine.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/