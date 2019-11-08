Daka SMS boosts U-23

DIANA CHIPEPO and ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

‘I MAY not be with them physically during the first game but I will always be with them spiritually and supporting them,” Austria-based striker Patson Daka said yesterday in a message to his under-23 teammates who play South Africa in the opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo, Egypt, tomorrow.

"I would have really loved to begin the tournament together with the team but unfortunately the situation can't allow. But I believe in my teammates, they have all it takes to get positive results and they fully understand the importance of having a good start in a tournament."