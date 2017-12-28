Daka, Siame, Mohamed vie for sports top award

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

NATIONAL soccer team striker Patson Daka, sprinter Sydney Siame and boxer Ibrahim Muwowo Mohamed will today vie for the sportsman-of-the-year award at the relaunched National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) gathering in Lusaka.

The Austria-based Daka had an impressive 2017 guiding the under-20 national team to the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations triumph and reaching the quarter-finals at the World Cup in South Korea.

He was also outstanding in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers. Zambia finishing second with eight points, four behind Russia-bound Nigeria.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/