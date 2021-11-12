Daka pleads with fans as Zambia plays for pride

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

FOLLOWING Zambia's poor showing during the World Cup qualifiers, striker Patson Daka understands why some fans may not be willing to back the team in the last two near-dead rubber matches against Mauritania and Tunisia. The reality of things is that Zambia has nothing to play for apart from pride and maybe FIFA rankings when they face Mauritania and Tunisia tomorrow and Tuesday respectively. The team failed to keep the fire to the end when what started with a win away to Mauritania turned out disastrous with a home loss to Tunisia and an away defeat to Equatorial Guinea before recording a home draw with the Central Africans. Consequently, Zambia find themselves out of the race with two games to spare as they sit six points adrift of Tunisia, who only need two points to effectively take Zambia out of the picture. Many fans are reluctant to watch the home match tomorrow and will only probably make it because of the form that most foreign-based players have been showing at their respective clubs. When it was put to him to send a message to fans that