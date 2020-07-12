Daka, Mwepu shouldn’t fear new challenges – Janza

MATHEWS KABAMBA

Kitwe

ONE of the reasons why some fans are not keen on Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu moving from their Austrian base to possibly the English Premiership seems to have to do with the struggles Emmanuel Mayuka and Collins

Mbesuma endured during their time there.

But former national team coach Honour Janza says the experience of Mayuka and Mbesuma in the English Premier League (EPL) should not be used as a benchmark for all Zambian players who have potential to play there.

Janza said in an interview from his base in eSwatini that players should not be afraid to take up bigger challenges based on the experiences of others.

"They should not have any fear, if there is an opportunity to go to the English league, why not? For a long time, our Zambian players have not had that opportunity to excel," he said.