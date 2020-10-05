Daka, Mwepu out

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Lusaka

ALTHOUGH it is not confirmed whether Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu were among the seven Europe-based players summoned for Chipolopolo duty during the international break, the Austria-based players are effectively out.

Their club Red Bull Salzburg have ordered a team quarantine and barred their players from taking part in national team matches over the next two weeks after three of them tested positive for COVID-19.

While Salzburg did not name the players who were quarantined, Daka and Mwepu are certainly not among the three who tested positive as both were included in the click to read more