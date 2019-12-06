ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka
TO paraphrase Ugandan rapper BigTril’s verse in his song, it will not always be party after party for Zambia’s brightest stars Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu.
In their profession, there are also some disappointments. Like the latest one.
Mwepu and Daka have failed to make the final list of nominees for the 2019 Confederation of African Football (CAF) young player of the year award CLICK TO READ MORE
Daka, Mwepu out of CAF young player of the year running
ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka