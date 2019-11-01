Daka, Mwepu, Fashion to miss opener

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

WITH Belgium-based striker Fashion Sakala set to miss Zambia’s opening game at the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt through suspension, coach Beston Chambeshi will have to plot a completely different stage as two other sure starters will not be available when his side takes on South Africa.

Austria-based duo of Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu will also miss Zambia's opening match because of club commitments.