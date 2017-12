ROBINSON KUNDA and MATHEWS KABAMBA, Lusaka

NATIONAL team striker Patson Daka was yesterday named sportsman-of-the-year while runner Kabange Mupopo got the top award in the women’s category.

Daka was crowned in absentia at the re-launched National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) sports awards held at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lusaka.

Daka fended off competition from sprinter Sydney Siame and boxer Ibrahim Muwowo Mohamed to bag the award.