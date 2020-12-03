Daka makes return to action

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

STRIKER Patson Daka, who missed Zambia’s two crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Botswana during last month’s international break due to injury, on Tuesday returned from the sidelines to play in a UEFA Champions League match for his club side RB Salzburg.

Daka was introduced in the 77th minute against Russian opponents Lokomotiv Moscow, replacing Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai with his team leading 2–0.

The Austrian champions went on to win 3-1, a result which, coupled with the 1-all draw between Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, means Salzburg are still in contention for a knock-out spot going into their final Group A home match against Diego Simeone’s side.

Daka, who looked generally sharp, came close to scoring a goal in the 86th minute when he took a first-time shot from