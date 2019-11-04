Daka goes away with match ball

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe and ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

AFTER getting a hat-trick for his Austrian club side Red Bull Salzburg at the weekend, striker Patson Daka says he is hoping to take his impressive form to the under–23 at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The under-23 national team left for Egypt on Saturday night using Emirates and were expected to arrive in the land of the Pharaohs last night after passing through Dubai.