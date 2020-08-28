Daka focused

CHISHIMBA BWALYA,

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Lusaka

FOLLOWING his exploits in Tuesday’s two-all draw against English champions Liverpool where he scored a brace, Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka has become one, if not the most, talked about player among those connected with the Premiership side and Zambia.

They are all buzzing about how he could possibly be heading to Merseyside to join other former RB Salzburg players – Naby Keita, Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino.

But to his credit, Daka realises that there are certain things he can control and others he cannot. Transfer speculations are among those he cannot control. What he can do on his part is to concentrate on his current game.

"I am not thinking about the English Premier League or [Spanish] La Liga," he told Sports Mail in an exclusive interview on Wednesday. "I know I am staying here at Salzburg, I will try to do the best on the pitch and I know I can. Transfers are not affecting my attention, I try not to bring negative energy."