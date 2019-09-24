Daka double rescues Austrian side

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ZAMBIA striker Patson Daka on Sunday scored his fifth league goal of the season as his brace helped Red Bull Salzburg to a 2-all draw with Lask Linz in the Austrian Bundesliga.

And former Zambia coach Honour Janza’s reign in eSwatini got off to a good start after Mbabane Swallows came from behind to beat Mhlume Peacemakers 2-1 in a league match.

