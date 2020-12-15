Daka back among goals

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

STRIKER Patson Daka at the weekend managed to find the back of the net for the first time since returning from a long injury lay-off in RB Salzburg’s 3–1 win over rivals LASK.

Daka, however, was not the only bright spot for Zambian players playing abroad as his team-mate, Enock Mwepu, was also on the score sheet while the likes of Fashion Sakala in Belgium were on the winning side.

Daka returned to fitness on November 30 after spending three weeks on the sidelines nursing a strained hamstring following a Champions League match against Spanish side Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitan.

Since returning to fitness, Daka played three matches in all competitions without finding the back of the net until