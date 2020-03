JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

AS THE Zambia Daily Mail celebrates 60 years of being one of the country’s major news sources, it is boasting of its remarkable transformation and innovation in the printing business as one of its greatest achievements.

The history of Zambia Daily Mail Limited dates back to February 23, 1960, when the first edition of the African Mail was published in the then Northern Rhodesia.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/