CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

A 16-YEAR-OLD girl of Lusaka has narrated before the Magistrate’s Court that her father allegedly sexually abused her on four occasions and impregnated her.

But the suspect wondered why he only saw his purported eight-month-old son for the first time in court, if indeed he is his son.

This is in a matter the father is charged with one count of incest