Dabid says Indeni to be well oiled soon

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

FOLLOWING a number of foreign signings at Indeni, coach Dabid Chilufya believes the newly promoted Super Division team will be at a level where they can compete for honours within the next three years.

Indeni have been among the busiest teams in the transfer market, bringing in a host of foreign players in a bid to survive their first Super Division season in six years.

Some of the players that have been roped in are Congolese striker Heritier Nkonko, Juma Abdul of Tanzania, and Serge Diguel and Romeo Atudibaye, both from Chad.

The clubs have also signed former international goalkeeper Joshua Titima and defender Aaron Katebe