Cycling for love of environment

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

“THE best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, the second best time is now,” says a Chinese proverb.

In the case of Zambia, the proverb is timely especially that the country has the highest rate of deforestation in Africa and fifth globally.

The Southern African country has an average loss of between 250,000 and 300,000 hectares of forest every year, a predicament threatening the ecosystem.

Owing to the high deforestation rate and other factors, Zambia has not been spared from the negative effects of climate change.

Zambia is experiencing prolonged hours of electricity rationing owing to low water levels in Lake Kariba which will need three heavy rainy seasons to fill up, according to estimates by experts.