CUTS urges tax relief

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) should consider reducing tax rates in priority sectors to enable industries to continue operating during the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Consumer Unity and Trust Society (CUTS) has said.

CUTS said while Government has set up a preliminary COVID-19 contingency and response plan under the Ministry of Health, there is need to put in place a number of liquidity and tax relief measures.

CUTS said despite Government announcing some safety measures there is need to consider more substantial steps towards increasing liquidity within the market and