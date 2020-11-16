CUTS International stands with Zambia

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

THE Consumer Unity and Trust Society (CUTS) International is disappointed that bondholders have turned down Zambia’s request for debt deferment and relief, a measure that could increase the cost of living and doing business in the country.

CUTS International board member Sajeev Nair said: “The rejection puts Zambia in a very precarious situation.”

Mr Nair said in an interview on Saturday that it is important to find alternative means of debt management as the country is already grappling with the impact of coronavirus, and low hard currency earnings from copper and other non-traditional exports.

On Friday, Government held a meeting with bondholders, who turned down the country's request for debt relief through suspension of