Cut down on pizza, shawarma intake

CATHERINE BWALYA, Choma

ZAMBIANS should limit the intake of foods made from ultra-processed ingredients, like meat pies, pizza, fried potato chips, burgers and sharwama, because they are low in dietary fibre and increase the risk of nutrition-related diseases.

National Food and Nutrition Commission Southern Province nutrition coordinator Sylvia Mwewa says citizens should instead consume more of local foods such as edible insects like inswa, crickets, nshonkonono, and caterpillars, and a variety of vegetables and mushrooms, which are not only affordable, but have a high nutrient value.

In a statement, Ms Mwewa said it has been proved that edible insects are rich in proteins and oils that are essential for growth and development of infants, young children, women and adults.

She said the insects also contain minerals like iron, which prevents anaemia in children and women of reproductive age, zinc for a healthy immune and reproductive system, and vitamin BI and B2 for efficient functioning of bodily processes.

“These foods must be preserved and stored correctly if they are to provide the above-mentioned nutritional benefits and avoid the CLICK TO READ MORE